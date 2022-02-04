Herscher delivers smashing punch early to dump Coal City 56-30

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Herscher broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 56-30 explosion on Coal City in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Herscher jumped in front of Coal City 13-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers' offense darted to a 25-16 lead over the Coalers at the intermission.

Herscher's rule showed as it carried a 41-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 29, Herscher faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Coal City took on Plano on January 29 at Coal City High School. For more, click here.

