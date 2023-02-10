Havana could finally catch its breath after a close call against Beardstown in a 56-50 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Beardstown and Havana played in a 54-51 game on December 28, 2021. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Havana faced off against Cuba North Fulton . Click here for a recap. Beardstown took on Pawnee on February 4 at Pawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.