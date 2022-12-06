Havana proves to be too much for Rushville-Industry 66-49

Havana trucked Rushville-Industry on the road to a 66-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 6.
The last time Havana and Rushville-Industry played in a 67-49 game on December 7, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
