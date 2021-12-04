Harvey Thornton Township slips past Chicago St. Rita 60-51

Harvey Thornton Township posted a tight 60-51 win over Chicago St. Rita in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 4.
Harvey Thornton Township moved in front of Chicago St. Rita 14-12 to begin the second quarter.
Harvey Thornton Township fought to a 33-24 halftime margin at Chicago St. Rita's expense.
The Wildcats jumped over the Mustangs when the fourth quarter began 49-37.
