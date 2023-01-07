Harvey Thornton Township prevails over Chicago U-High 61-39

Harvey Thornton Township's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chicago U-High 61-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 30, Harvey Thornton Township squared off with Chicago ICS-Longwood in a basketball game. For results, click here.
