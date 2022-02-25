Harvey Thornton Township hustles by Chicago Brooks College Prep in victory 69-53

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riding a wave of production, Harvey Thornton Township dunked Chicago Brooks College Prep 69-53 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 25.

In recent action on February 16, Harvey Thornton Township faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Brooks College Prep took on Chicago Schurz on February 10 at Chicago Schurz High School. Click here for a recap

