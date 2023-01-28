Harvey Thornton Township delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Chicago Brooks 64-60

Harvey Thornton Township posted a narrow 64-60 win over Chicago Brooks on January 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Harvey Thornton Township and Chicago Brooks faced off on February 25, 2022 at Harvey Thornton Township High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 24, Chicago Brooks faced off against Chicago Simeon. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.