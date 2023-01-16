Hammond Central smashes through Chicago Dyett 62-41

Hammond Central earned a convincing 62-41 win over Chicago Dyett in Indiana boys basketball action on January 16.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Dyett faced off against Chicago South Shore. Click here for a recap.
