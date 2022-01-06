Hammond Central finds its footing in victory over Chicago St. Francis de Sales 82-24

Impressive was a ready adjective for Hammond Central's 82-24 throttling of Chicago St. Francis de Sales on January 6 in Indiana boys high school basketball.
Recently on December 30 , Hammond Central squared up on Chicago Farragut in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.