Hammond Bishop Noll outlasts Chicago Lincoln Park in overtime classic 61-58

Bonus basketball saw Hammond Bishop Noll use the overtime to top Chicago Lincoln Park 61-58 in an Indiana boys basketball matchup on January 1.

Hammond Bishop Noll's offense darted to a 31-28 lead over Chicago Lincoln Park at halftime.

Each side had its moments in the first overtime period, but in the end the deficit was unchanged at 61-58.

Recently on December 27 , Chicago Lincoln Park squared up on Hillside Proviso West in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

