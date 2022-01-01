Hammond Bishop Noll outlasts Chicago Lincoln Park in overtime classic 61-58

Bonus basketball saw Hammond Bishop Noll use the overtime to top Chicago Lincoln Park 61-58 in an Indiana boys basketball matchup on January 1.
Hammond Bishop Noll's offense darted to a 31-28 lead over Chicago Lincoln Park at halftime.
Each side had its moments in the first overtime period, but in the end the deficit was unchanged at 61-58.
