Griggsville-Perry sets a fast pace to trip Springfield Lutheran 68-32

Griggsville-Perry scored early and often in a 68-32 win over Springfield Lutheran for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 4.
The Tornadoes opened with a 35-11 advantage over the Crusaders through the first quarter.
Griggsville-Perry stomped on ahead of Springfield Lutheran 49-31 as the fourth quarter started.
