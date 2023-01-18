Griggsville-Perry dances past Williamsville 55-45

Griggsville-Perry grabbed a 55-45 victory at the expense of Williamsville in Illinois boys basketball action on January 18.
In recent action on January 12, Williamsville faced off against Pleasant Plains. For a full recap, click here.
