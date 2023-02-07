Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Griggsville-Perry passed in a 45-43 victory at Waverly South County's expense in Illinois boys basketball on February 7.

Last season, Griggsville-Perry and Waverly South County faced off on February 8, 2022 at Waverly South County High School. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 28, Waverly South County squared off with Nokomis in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.