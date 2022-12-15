Greenview tops Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 68-52

Greenview collected a solid win over Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf in a 68-52 verdict in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 15.
In recent action on December 7, Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf faced off against Mt Sterling Brown County and Greenview took on Athens on December 9 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
