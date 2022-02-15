Greenfield-Northwestern Coop pounds out steady beat in win over Raymond Lincolnwood 39-35

Greenfield-Northwestern Coop didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Raymond Lincolnwood 39-35 on February 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The Tigers registered a 19-16 advantage at half over the Lancers.
The Tigers' kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 20-19 scoring edge over the Lancers.
Recently on February 8 , Raymond Lincolnwood squared up on Virden North Mac in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
