Granville Putnam County catches fast wind, sails away from Flanagan-Cornell 62-38

Granville Putnam County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Flanagan-Cornell 62-38 in Illinois boys basketball on December 27.
Last season, Flanagan-Cornell and Granville Putnam County faced off on December 29, 2021 at Granville Putnam County High School. For more, click here.
