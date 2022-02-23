Glenview Glenbrook South takes a toll on Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science 60-41

No quarter was granted as Glenview Glenbrook South blunted Chicago Von Steuben Metro Science's plans 60-41 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
