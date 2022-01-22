Glenview Glenbrook South squeezes past Chicago Simeon 57-54

With little to no wiggle room, Glenview Glenbrook South nosed past Chicago Simeon 57-54 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Glenview Glenbrook South opened with a 20-11 advantage over Chicago Simeon through the first quarter.

Through the early stages of the affair, Chicago Simeon controlled the pace, taking a 35-32 lead into intermission.

The Titans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-45 lead over the Wolverines.

Glenview Glenbrook South got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 10-9 to finish the game in style.

