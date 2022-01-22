 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West knocks out victory on Chicago Whitney Young 74-59

  • 0

Riding a wave of production, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West dunked Chicago Whitney Young 74-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 17, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Christ the King and Glen Ellyn Glenbard West took on Lisle Benet on January 8 at Glen Ellyn Glenbard West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Hilltoppers jumped in front of the Dolphins 19-13 to begin the second quarter.

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West fought to a 34-27 halftime margin at Chicago Whitney Young's expense.

Glen Ellyn Glenbard West roared in front of Chicago Whitney Young 61-46 going into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News