Glen Ellyn Glenbard West knocks out victory on Chicago Whitney Young 74-59

Riding a wave of production, Glen Ellyn Glenbard West dunked Chicago Whitney Young 74-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Christ the King and Glen Ellyn Glenbard West took on Lisle Benet on January 8 at Glen Ellyn Glenbard West High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Hilltoppers jumped in front of the Dolphins 19-13 to begin the second quarter.
Glen Ellyn Glenbard West fought to a 34-27 halftime margin at Chicago Whitney Young's expense.
Glen Ellyn Glenbard West roared in front of Chicago Whitney Young 61-46 going into the fourth quarter.
