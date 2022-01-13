Glasford Illini Bluffs rains down on Brimfield 54-37

Glasford Illini Bluffs tipped and eventually toppled Brimfield 54-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The Tigers' offense took charge to a 54-37 lead over the Indians at halftime.
Recently on January 8 , Glasford Illini Bluffs squared up on Athens in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.