Glasford Illini Bluffs outclasses Chicago Bogan 60-47

Saddled up and ready to go, Glasford Illini Bluffs spurred past Chicago Bogan 60-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 21.
In recent action on January 12, Chicago Bogan faced off against Chicago Dunbar and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Peoria Christian on January 14 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. For a full recap, click here.
