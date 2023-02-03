Glasford Illini Bluffs showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hartsburg-Emden 67-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 24, Hartsburg-Emden faced off against Warrensburg-Latham . Click here for a recap. Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Elmwood on January 27 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School. For a full recap, click here.

