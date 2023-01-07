Glasford Illini Bluffs imposes its will on Athens 60-34

Glasford Illini Bluffs handled Athens 60-34 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys basketball action on January 7.

Glasford Illini Bluffs opened with a 22-12 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.

The Tigers' offense pulled in front for a 37-16 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

Glasford Illini Bluffs thundered to a 48-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-8 edge.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.