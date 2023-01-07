Glasford Illini Bluffs imposes its will on Athens 60-34

Glasford Illini Bluffs handled Athens 60-34 in an impressive showing in Illinois boys basketball action on January 7.
Glasford Illini Bluffs opened with a 22-12 advantage over Athens through the first quarter.
The Tigers' offense pulled in front for a 37-16 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
Glasford Illini Bluffs thundered to a 48-26 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-8 edge.
Last season, Athens and Glasford Illini Bluffs squared off with January 8, 2022 at Athens High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 30, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Camp Point Central and Athens took on Raymond Lincolnwood on December 29 at Raymond Lincolnwood High School. Click here for a recap.
