An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Glasford Illini Bluffs turned out the lights on Mason City Illini Central 69-36 in Illinois boys basketball on February 13.

In recent action on February 7, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Farmington . Click here for a recap. Mason City Illini Central took on Stanford Olympia on February 7 at Mason City Illini Central High School. For a full recap, click here.

