It was a tough night for Elmwood which was overmatched by Glasford Illini Bluffs in this 45-21 verdict.

Glasford Illini Bluffs drew first blood by forging a 12-6 margin over Elmwood after the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a towering 25-8 gap over the Trojans at the half.

Glasford Illini Bluffs breathed fire to a 32-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-8 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Glasford Illini Bluffs and Elmwood squared off with Jan. 28, 2022 at Elmwood High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 22, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against Delavan. For results, click here.

