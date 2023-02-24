It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Glasford Illini Bluffs will take its 56-39 victory over Mt. Sterling Brown County in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Glasford Illini Bluffs and Mt Sterling Brown County played in a 54-52 game on Feb. 23, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Glasford Illini Bluffs faced off against London Mills Spoon River Valley . For a full recap, click here. Mt Sterling Brown County took on Hartsburg-Emden on Feb. 18 at Mt Sterling Brown County High School. Click here for a recap.

