Glasford Illini Bluffs delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Mt. Sterling Brown County 54-52

Glasford Illini Bluffs didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Mt. Sterling Brown County 54-52 on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Glasford Illini Bluffs fought to a 31-27 halftime margin at Mt. Sterling Brown County's expense.
The Tigers withstood the Hornets' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
In recent action on February 11, Mt Sterling Brown County faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Glasford Illini Bluffs took on Delavan on February 11 at Delavan High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.