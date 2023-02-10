Glasford Illini Bluffs handed Delavan a tough 46-34 loss at Glasford Illini Bluffs High on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Last season, Delavan and Glasford Illini Bluffs squared off with February 11, 2022 at Delavan High School last season.

