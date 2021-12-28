Glasford Illini Bluffs clips Canton in tight victory 44-43

Glasford Illini Bluffs edged Canton in a close 44-43 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave the Tigers a 44-43 lead over the Little Giants.
Recently on December 20 , Canton squared up on East Peoria in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
