Gilman Iroquois West outlasts Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 62-52

Gilman Iroquois West grabbed a 62-52 victory at the expense of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The Raiders jumped in front of the Falcons 13-9 to begin the second quarter.

Gilman Iroquois West's offense darted to a 30-22 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at the intermission.

The Raiders' position showed as they carried a 45-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

Gilman Iroquois West's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 17-13 points differential.

Recently on February 11 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared up on Eureka in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

