Gillespie dismantles Carlinville in convincing manner 67-46

Gillespie scored early and often to roll over Carlinville 67-46 on January 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Last season, Carlinville and Gillespie faced off on January 7, 2022 at Gillespie High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 7, Carlinville faced off against Petersburg PORTA and Gillespie took on Waverly South County on January 10 at Gillespie High School. For results, click here.
