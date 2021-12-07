 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley overcomes Downs Tri-Valley in competitive affair 39-31

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley wore a victory shine after clipping Downs Tri-Valley 39-31 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 7.

The Falcons' shooting moved to a 19-14 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's position showed as it carried a 25-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Falcons got the better of the final-quarter scoring 14-10 to finish the game in style.

Recently on December 3 , Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley squared up on Flanagan-Cornell in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News