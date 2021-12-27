Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley overcomes Clinton in competitive affair 58-52

 Skip to main content
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley topped Clinton 58-52 in a tough tilt in Illinois boys basketball action on December 27.

The Falcons made the first move by forging a 16-15 margin over the Maroons after the first quarter.

Clinton took a 29-20 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley heading to halftime locker room.

The scoreboard showed Clinton with a 44-43 lead over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley heading into the third quarter.

The Falcons put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Maroons 15-8 in the last stanza.

In recent action on December 22, Clinton faced off against Farmer City Blue Ridge and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on December 14 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

