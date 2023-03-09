CHAMPAIGN — When Jaxson Baber sank a short turnaround jumper to give Cornerstone Christian a 4-2 lead, the Cyclones appeared settled in and relaxed Thursday morning at State Farm Center.

Then Waterloo Gibault Catholic struck during the Class 1A Boys State Basketball Tournament semifinals.

The No. 8-ranked Hawks began forcing Cornerstone turnovers and used their physicality to convert offensive rebounds into baskets. Gibault took a 10-point halftime lead and was never threatened in the second half while beating the Cyclones, 70-46, and ending Cornerstone's dream of a storybook finish.

"I feel like we just got outworked and struggled to find a groove and play the way we know how to play," said Baber. "They just outworked and outhustled us."

Cornerstone, which fell to 31-6, was led by Austin Henard with 17 points and seven rebounds, while Baber added 14 points, six rebounds and three steals and Cade Wolfe had 10 points and six rebounds. The Cyclones committed 18 turnovers and were outrebounded, 28-20. Cornerstone shot 47.7% from the field.

The Cyclones will play in the third-place game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Tuscola. Scales Mound beat Tuscola, 39-27, in the other semifinal.

"Unfortunately this morning we didn't showcase who we really are," said Cornerstone head coach John Schippert. "The physicality of the game might have gotten to us a little bit. We should have gone punch for punch, per se, with them. We didn't. You get behind and you're reaching and you're struggling and you're grasping. You get a bucket and you need stops, and we just couldn't get that."

Eighth-ranked Gibault (31-7), which advanced to Saturday's 11 a.m. championship game against Scales Mound, was led by Kaden Augustine with 20 points.

Kameron Hanvey contributed 16 points, nine assists and six steals while Gavin Kesler chipped in 14 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Hawks shot 58.5% from the field as they used 11 offensive boards for 13 second-chance points.

"For not being as big as (Chicago) St. Francis de Sales, they were very physical and very aggressive out of the gate," said Wolfe, as the Cyclones beat St. Francis de Sales by 30 in the Illinois State Super-Sectional. "Once we started picking up the pressure in the second half, they took advantage of that. They got some easy buckets down the stretch. I would just say they wanted it more than we did today."

Gibault used a 13-2 run to take a 15-6 lead late in the first quarter. Kaden Augustine's 3-pointer gave Gibault a 20-8 lead to start the second quarter before Cornerstone trimmed the deficit to 29-19 at halftime.

"Early we turned them over a few times and got some easy baskets and played off that," said Gibault head coach Dennis Rueter. "It's hard to play from behind in a big facility. No one shot ball well from 3 (a combined 4 of 23)."

The Cyclones committed nine turnovers and were outrebounded, 13-7, in the first half.

"We talked the rebounding and not turning the ball over and getting downhill," said Schippert of his halftime message. "Part of our success is getting downhill and to the rim or getting a kickout to Tate (Witt) or another shooter. With the physicality of that, it didn't happen."

Gibault scored the first nine points of the third quarter as Cornerstone committed four turnovers and missed two shots. The Hawks took a 52-31 lead into the fourth quarter, and Cornerstone never got closer than 16 in the final eight minutes.

Schippert said the Cyclones were averaging about 10 turnovers per game. Gibault outscored Cornerstone, 19-10, on points off turnovers.

"Trying to do too much," said Cyclones point guard Connor Scott. "A lot of my turnovers were unforced and out of control and not being able to jump stop. It wasn't the smartest basketball I've played."

This will be Gibault's second trip to a championship game. The Hawks finished second in Class 1A in 1999. This time, they'll get a 24-hour break between the semifinal and championship games as opposed to a couple hours.

"We've got some energy going and got some confidence," said Rueter, who is in his 41st season as the Hawks' coach. "Right now there's not a whole lot of people that are more confident than we are."

Scales Mound-Tuscola

Scales Mound used a strong third-quarter to overtake Tuscola and keep alive hopes of becoming the smallest school ever to win a state basketball title.

Thomas Hereau's nine points and 11 rebounds led Scales Mound (33-5), which has an enrollment of 71 students. The smallest state champion is Hebron, which had 98 students in 1952. The Hornets trailed 15-13 at halftime before seizing control by outscoring Tuscola, 14-4, in the third quarter.

Tuscola (30-7) was led by sophomore Kam Sweetnam with eight points. The Warriors shot 20% from the field compared to Scales Mounds' 28%.

All-State teams

Three Pantagraph area players were named Associated Press first-team All-Staters.

Baber made the Class 1A squad, while Central Catholic junior Cole Certa and Prairie Central senior Dylan Bazzell were on the Class 2A team along with Illinois State recruit Ty Pence of St. Joseph-Ogden.

Special mention status went to Wyatt Thompson of Dwight and Lexington's Alec Thomas (Class 1A); University High's Mason Funk, Riley Weber of Pontiac and Tyler Heffren of Eureka (Class 2A); Niko Newsome of Bloomington and Streator's Christian Benning (Class 3A); and Normal Community's Jaheem Webber (Class 4A).

