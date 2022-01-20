Georgetown-Ridge Farm survives taut tilt with Fithian Oakwood 52-46

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Georgetown-Ridge Farm passed in a 52-46 victory at Fithian Oakwood's expense during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on January 11 , Fithian Oakwood squared up on Milford in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm moved in front of Fithian Oakwood 11-10 to begin the second quarter.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm's offense moved to a 24-21 lead over Fithian Oakwood at the intermission.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.