Mighty close, mighty fine, Georgetown-Ridge Farm wore a victory shine after clipping Catlin Salt Fork 56-55 on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Catlin Salt Fork authored a promising start, taking advantage of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Catlin Salt Fork constructed a bold start that built a 23-18 gap on Georgetown-Ridge Farm heading into the locker room.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork locked in a 48-48 stalemate.

The clock were the only thing that stopped the Buffaloes, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-7 fourth quarter, too.

