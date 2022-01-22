Georgetown-Ridge Farm survives taut tilt with Catlin Salt Fork 56-55

Mighty close, mighty fine, Georgetown-Ridge Farm wore a victory shine after clipping Catlin Salt Fork 56-55 on January 22 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Catlin Salt Fork authored a promising start, taking advantage of Georgetown-Ridge Farm 10-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Catlin Salt Fork constructed a bold start that built a 23-18 gap on Georgetown-Ridge Farm heading into the locker room.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork locked in a 48-48 stalemate.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Buffaloes, which enjoyed the upper hand in an 8-7 fourth quarter, too.
