Georgetown-Ridge Farm survives for narrow win over Westville 37-36

Georgetown-Ridge Farm posted a narrow 37-36 win over Westville for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 21.

Last season, Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville squared off with December 10, 2021 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 14, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Hoopeston and Westville took on Marshall on January 7 at Marshall High School. For more, click here.

