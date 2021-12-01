Georgetown-Ridge Farm slips past Watseka 49-41

Wednesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Georgetown-Ridge Farm passed in a 49-41 victory at Watseka's expense at Watseka High on December 1 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

