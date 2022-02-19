Georgetown-Ridge Farm outlasts Champaign Judah Christian 71-60

Georgetown-Ridge Farm grabbed a 71-60 victory at the expense of Champaign Judah Christian on February 19 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on February 11, Georgetown-Ridge Farm faced off against Hoopeston Area and Champaign Judah Christian took on Deland-Weldon on February 8 at Champaign Judah Christian High School. Click here for a recap
