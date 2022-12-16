Georgetown La Salette casts spell on Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-39

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Georgetown La Salette nabbed it to nudge past Georgetown-Ridge Farm 47-39 on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
