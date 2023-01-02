 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gary Thea Bowman posts win at Chicago St. Francis de Sales' expense 61-51

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Gary Thea Bowman prevailed over Chicago St. Francis de Sales 61-51 in Indiana boys basketball on January 2.

In recent action on December 26, Gary Thea Bowman faced off against Chicago St Rita and Chicago St Francis de Sales took on Chicago ICS-Longwood on December 28 at Chicago ICS-Longwood. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

