Galesburg survives taut tilt with Taylorville 53-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Galesburg wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 53-45 over Taylorville on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 9-9 duel in the first quarter.

Taylorville climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 27-25 lead at intermission.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Silver Streaks and the Tornadoes locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

Galesburg's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 18-10 points differential.

