Galesburg survives taut tilt with Taylorville 53-45

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Galesburg wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 53-45 over Taylorville on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 9-9 duel in the first quarter.
Taylorville climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 27-25 lead at intermission.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Silver Streaks and the Tornadoes locked in a 35-35 stalemate.
Galesburg's train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with an 18-10 points differential.
In recent action on December 13, Galesburg faced off against Peoria Manual and Taylorville took on Effingham on December 21 at Taylorville High School. For a full recap, click here.
