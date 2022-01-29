Galesburg survives taut tilt with Peoria Richwoods 52-43

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Galesburg passed in a 52-43 victory at Peoria Richwoods' expense during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 18, Galesburg faced off against Morton and Peoria Richwoods took on Danville on January 14 at Peoria Richwoods High School. Click here for a recap
Galesburg made the first move by forging a 12-5 margin over Peoria Richwoods after the first quarter.
The Silver Streaks' offense darted to a 22-18 lead over the Knights at the intermission.
The Silver Streaks' control showed as they carried a 39-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Silver Streaks got the better of the final-quarter scoring 13-12 to finish the game in style.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.