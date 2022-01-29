Galesburg survives taut tilt with Peoria Richwoods 52-43

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Galesburg passed in a 52-43 victory at Peoria Richwoods' expense during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Galesburg made the first move by forging a 12-5 margin over Peoria Richwoods after the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks' offense darted to a 22-18 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

The Silver Streaks' control showed as they carried a 39-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Silver Streaks got the better of the final-quarter scoring 13-12 to finish the game in style.

