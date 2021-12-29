Galesburg survives taut tilt with Dunlap 61-58

Galesburg upended Dunlap for a narrow 61-58 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Galesburg made the first move by forging a 16-9 margin over Dunlap after the first quarter.

The Silver Streaks' offense darted to a 31-24 lead over the Eagles at the half.

The Silver Streaks and the Eagles were engaged in a thin affair at 47-43 as the fourth quarter started.

