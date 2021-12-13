Galesburg survives competitive clash with Peoria Manual 57-50

 Skip to main content
Mighty close, mighty fine, Galesburg wore a victory shine after clipping Peoria Manual 57-50 in Illinois boys basketball on December 13.

The first quarter gave the Silver Streaks an 18-14 lead over the Rams.

Peoria Manual took a 34-27 lead over Galesburg heading to the intermission locker room.

The Rams darted a narrow margin over the Silver Streaks as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Silver Streaks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-6 advantage in the frame.

