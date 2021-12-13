Galesburg survives competitive clash with Peoria Manual 57-50

Mighty close, mighty fine, Galesburg wore a victory shine after clipping Peoria Manual 57-50 in Illinois boys basketball on December 13.
Recently on December 8 , Peoria Manual squared up on Peoria Richwoods in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave the Silver Streaks an 18-14 lead over the Rams.
Peoria Manual took a 34-27 lead over Galesburg heading to the intermission locker room.
The Rams darted a narrow margin over the Silver Streaks as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.
The Silver Streaks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 16-6 advantage in the frame.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.