Galesburg shrugs off deficit to defeat Decatur Eisenhower 63-46

Decatur Eisenhower's quick advantage forced Galesburg to dig down, but it did to earn a 63-46 win Monday during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Decatur Eisenhower showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 17-14 advantage over Galesburg as the first quarter ended.

Galesburg's shooting moved to a 30-28 lead over Decatur Eisenhower at halftime.

The Silver Streaks' leverage showed as they carried a 46-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

