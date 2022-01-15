Galesburg rains down on Chicago Comer College Prep 57-46

Riding a wave of production, Galesburg dunked Chicago Comer College Prep 57-46 at Galesburg High on January 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Galesburg moved in front of Chicago Comer College Prep 12-11 to begin the second quarter.
The Silver Streaks' offense thundered to a 29-14 lead over the Catamounts at the half.
The Silver Streaks' leverage showed as they carried a 43-35 lead into the fourth quarter.
