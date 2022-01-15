Galesburg rains down on Chicago Comer College Prep 57-46

Riding a wave of production, Galesburg dunked Chicago Comer College Prep 57-46 at Galesburg High on January 15 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Galesburg moved in front of Chicago Comer College Prep 12-11 to begin the second quarter.

The Silver Streaks' offense thundered to a 29-14 lead over the Catamounts at the half.

The Silver Streaks' leverage showed as they carried a 43-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.