Galesburg dominates Chicago Comer 79-50

Galesburg built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 79-50 win over Chicago Comer at Galesburg High on January 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Galesburg a 20-13 lead over Chicago Comer.

The Silver Streaks registered a 36-20 advantage at half over the Catamounts.

Galesburg charged to a 55-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Silver Streaks outscored the Catamounts 24-19 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Galesburg and Chicago Comer played in a 57-46 game on January 15, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on January 7, Chicago Comer squared off with Chicago Phillips in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

