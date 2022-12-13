Full throttle: Lisle Benet establishes quick lead, cruises past Niles Notre Dame College Prep 68-35

Lisle Benet stormed to the lead and never relinquished it to score a 68-35 victory over Niles Notre Dame College Prep in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 13.
Last season, Lisle Benet and Niles Notre Dame College Prep squared off with February 1, 2022 at Lisle Benet Academy last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 6, Niles Notre Dame College Prep faced off against Chicago Marist and Lisle Benet took on Mundelein Carmel on December 3 at Lisle Benet Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.