Franklin Park Leyden staggers Chicago Mather with resounding performance 64-32

Franklin Park Leyden painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chicago Mather's defense for a 64-32 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 3, Franklin Park Leyden faced off against Chicago Kennedy and Chicago Mather took on Chicago Senn on December 7 at Chicago Stephen T Mather High School. For a full recap, click here.
